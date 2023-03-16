© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Dress for Success Honolulu celebrates 20 years of helping working women

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published March 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM HST
Stephanie Han / HPR
Stephanie Han / HPR

The Dress for Success Honolulu branch celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Its purpose is to provide business or industry clothing for women — and the scope of the program continues to grow.

Hawaiʻi's YWCA was founded in 1900. By 1914, Queen Liliʻuokalani was a member. By 1927, the Richards Street building designed by Julia Morgan, best known for her work on the Hearst Castle, opened its doors.

The Conversation spoke with several women from the YWCA about the program's benefits, including Stephanie Hamano, the director of economic advancement.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
