Dress for Success Honolulu celebrates 20 years of helping working women

The Dress for Success Honolulu branch celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Its purpose is to provide business or industry clothing for women — and the scope of the program continues to grow.

Hawaiʻi's YWCA was founded in 1900. By 1914, Queen Liliʻuokalani was a member. By 1927, the Richards Street building designed by Julia Morgan, best known for her work on the Hearst Castle, opened its doors.

The Conversation spoke with several women from the YWCA about the program's benefits, including Stephanie Hamano, the director of economic advancement.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.