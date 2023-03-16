Kaiser Permanente doctor on what comes next after 3 years of COVID

This month marks three years since the pandemic shutdown. Hawaiʻi’s death count is just under 2,000 — 1,849 to be exact. The vaccine rate sits at 78% and our positivity rate is a low 4.2%.

One of our touchstones throughout the pandemic has been Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s chief of infectious disease, Dr. Tarquin Collis. The Conversation caught up with him to reflect on this point in time, and on moving from pandemic to endemic.

