The Conversation

Kaiser Permanente doctor on what comes next after 3 years of COVID

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM HST
Kupuna Vaccinations Kaiser Honolulu.png
Courtesy Kaiser Permanente
/
A COVID-19 vaccination at a Kaiser Permanente Hawaii facility.

This month marks three years since the pandemic shutdown. Hawaiʻi’s death count is just under 2,000 — 1,849 to be exact. The vaccine rate sits at 78% and our positivity rate is a low 4.2%.

One of our touchstones throughout the pandemic has been Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s chief of infectious disease, Dr. Tarquin Collis. The Conversation caught up with him to reflect on this point in time, and on moving from pandemic to endemic.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
