The Conversation: Former governor sets record straight on Kakaʻako Makai settlement; Maui mayor shares goals
- Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie reflects on the history of Kakaʻako Makai ceded lands and whether the settlement ought to be renegotiated
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell covers the 4-1 vote against Gov. Green’s nominee to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen talks about his goals as his administration embarks on its first term leading the county
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote shares history and community concerns about using water as a source of green energy
- The long-billed shorebird Kioea is the subject of today's Manu Minute | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi's Public Access Room is a place where community members are encouraged to engage in the lawmaking process