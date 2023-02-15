Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen talks first term, nominating cabinet members

Richard Bissen is seven weeks into his first term as Maui County mayor. He is focused on getting his cabinet members confirmed by the Maui County Council. That process starts next week. Bissen said getting past that will provide some stability for getting work done.

The Conversation spoke with Bissen to round out our interviews with all four county mayors. We regularly check in with them to get a pulse on the communities across Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 15, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.