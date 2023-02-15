Donate
The Conversation

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen talks first term, nominating cabinet members

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 15, 2023 at 5:31 PM HST
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen visits site of diesel fuel spill at Haleakala 020223
Gaylord Paul Garcia
/
Maui County
FILE - Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Michal D. Holliday about the diesel fuel spill on Haleakalā on Jan. 29. (Feb. 2, 2023)

Richard Bissen is seven weeks into his first term as Maui County mayor. He is focused on getting his cabinet members confirmed by the Maui County Council. That process starts next week. Bissen said getting past that will provide some stability for getting work done.

The Conversation spoke with Bissen to round out our interviews with all four county mayors. We regularly check in with them to get a pulse on the communities across Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 15, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
