The Conversation: House Speaker Saiki on proposed Kakaʻako development; 'Elixir of Love' opera spreads Valentine's Day spirit

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published February 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM HST
Hakuone.jpeg
Office of Hawaiian Affairs
/
An aerial image of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs' Kakaʻako Makai property now known as Hakuone.
  • Hawaiʻi House Speaker Scott Saiki discusses a bill to allow OHA to develop residential units in Kakaʻako Makai
  • Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth shares his priorities for the new year and the work he's doing with lawmakers
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair turns our attention to top ocean resource officials rolling back former Gov. Ige's "30x30" conservation goal in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon gives a snapshot of midwifery in the islands and a bill looking to define traditional birth attendant licensing laws | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre General Director Andrew Morgan talks about the upcoming 'Elixir of Love' production, the first in 15 years to be designed and built by locals
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
