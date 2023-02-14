House Speaker Saiki open to reevaluating Kakaʻako Makai settlement with OHA

State Rep. Scott Saiki has represented the Kakaʻako-Ala Moana district for nearly three decades. In 2012, he voted for a ceded lands settlement that gave the Office of Hawaiian Affairs a land base in what is generally known as Kaka’ako Makai. Now as the House speaker, does he see things differently?

"I've always felt that Kakaʻako Makai is one of the last remaining parcels of land that can be used as open space, as park space, that can provide ocean access for all residents on our island, not just those who live in Kakaʻako. And so that's why it's been an important issue for me," Saiki told The Conversation.

He and State Sen. Sharon Moriwaki, who also represents the area, wrote a column in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser this past weekend outlining their concerns about residential development.

"One option is to reopen the settlement agreement and negotiate in good faith a new package comprised of funds and an exchange of conducive developable land that will put OHA on a faster track to reach its fiduciary, housing and other goals for their beneficiaries," they wrote.

He joined The Conversation live to discuss a bill that would lift development restrictions on the area and raise the building height limit to 400 feet. It is set to be debated in a Senate committee on Thursday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.