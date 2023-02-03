The Conversation: Year of the Limu Hana Hou
- Celia Smith, UH botanist, honors First Lady of Limu Isabella Abbott and researches limu and coastal ecosystems | Full Story
- Shaun Moss, Executive Director of Hawaiʻi Pacific University's Oceanic Institute, partners with limu practitioner Uncle Wally Ito to involve community groups with limu research for fisheries | Full Story
- Ikaika Rogerson of the Waimānalo Limu Hui leads education efforts to restore limu patches on the Windward side of O'ahu | Full Story
- Kahoʻolawe limu survey hopes to improve ecosystem affected by military bombing | Full Story