Waimānalo hui working to restore limu patches in Windward Oʻahu

As the “Year of the Limu” draws to a close, groups celebrating the community efforts to elevate the importance of seaweed in our marine environment recently gathered at the Bishop Museum.

Among those in attendance were members of the Waimānalo Limu Hui. It will be one of the beneficiaries of a federal grant awarded to Hawaiʻi Pacific University’s Oceanic Institute that hopefully will boost its efforts to restore the limu patches on the Windward side of Oʻahu.

The Conversation spent the morning with the hui as volunteers learned about how to make limu lei. It begins with pounding lauhala to make cordage. We spoke with Ikaika Rogerson, head of the hui, at Kaiona Beach.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.