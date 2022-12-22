Donate
The Conversation

Kahoʻolawe limu survey hopes to improve ecosystem affected by military bombing

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM HST
Kahoolawe
Kaho'olawe Island Reserve Commission

Limu stories take the spotlight this week. There's an effort to begin surveying the limu patches of Kaho’olawe. University of Hawaiʻi ethnic studies professor and historian Daviana McGreggor wrote a grant for the community project. The group went out for the first time this past summer. They had planned a visit to the island earlier this month but bad weather canceled the trip.

Noelani Puniwai is an ecologist and assistant professor at the UH Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies. She joined The Conversation to talk about why the limu survey is so important to the healing of the island which the military used to bomb for training for 50 years.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
