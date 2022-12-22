Kahoʻolawe limu survey hopes to improve ecosystem affected by military bombing

Limu stories take the spotlight this week. There's an effort to begin surveying the limu patches of Kaho’olawe. University of Hawaiʻi ethnic studies professor and historian Daviana McGreggor wrote a grant for the community project. The group went out for the first time this past summer. They had planned a visit to the island earlier this month but bad weather canceled the trip.

Noelani Puniwai is an ecologist and assistant professor at the UH Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies. She joined The Conversation to talk about why the limu survey is so important to the healing of the island which the military used to bomb for training for 50 years.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.