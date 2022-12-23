Donate
UH botanist says she's excited by new research on limu and coastal ecosystems

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM HST
limu celia smith.jpg
Celia Smith
/
UH Mānoa
Limu palahalaha

The Conversation's salute to seaweed this week is capped off with learning about some groundbreaking science with limu. The more we know the more we can help it grow.

When we last checked in with University of Hawaiʻi botanist Celia Smith a few years back, she was on a mission to spread the word about the good deeds of Isabella Abbott, who many people regard as the "First Lady of Limu." UH Mānoa is close to naming its newest science building in honor of Abbott, Smith said.

Smith spoke to The Conversation about researching the effect of coastal cesspools on our reefs so we can better protect our nearshore ecosystems. Smith recalled she was thrilled when then-Gov. David Ige declared 2022 “The Year of Limu."

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 23, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
