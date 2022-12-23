UH botanist says she's excited by new research on limu and coastal ecosystems

The Conversation's salute to seaweed this week is capped off with learning about some groundbreaking science with limu. The more we know the more we can help it grow.

When we last checked in with University of Hawaiʻi botanist Celia Smith a few years back, she was on a mission to spread the word about the good deeds of Isabella Abbott, who many people regard as the "First Lady of Limu." UH Mānoa is close to naming its newest science building in honor of Abbott, Smith said.

Smith spoke to The Conversation about researching the effect of coastal cesspools on our reefs so we can better protect our nearshore ecosystems. Smith recalled she was thrilled when then-Gov. David Ige declared 2022 “The Year of Limu."

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 23, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.