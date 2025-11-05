The Conversation: Legislature; Former Miss Hawaiʻi fights for husband in ICE custody
- Retired federal public defender Alexander "Ali" Silvert calls on the state Legislature to investigate an unnamed lawmaker who allegedly took a $35,000 bribe
- Former Miss Hawaii Cheryl Bartlett holds a rally in support of her husband Rogerio Araujo, a Brazilian citizen who has been detained by ICE agents
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on cuts to climate funding
- Kalāheo High School students Jenna Nguyen, Emi Nishimura, and Emma Wittig, along with teacher Kathy Shigemura, discuss their show "Waves & Wisdom," named one of the best student podcasts by NPR