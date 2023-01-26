Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lt. Gov. talks expanding broadband; Local actors memorialize poet Dunbar

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published January 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Router Internet
Charles Krupa/AP
/
AP
FILE - A home router and internet switch
  • Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke discusses federal funding and logistical challenges for increasing broadband internet across the state
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow looks at priorities for Hawaiʻi lawmakers faced with addressing the state's housing and homeless crises
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell talks about the state of the judiciary in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Executive Collaborative Climate Coalition members Jeff Mikulina and Chris Benjamin discuss businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions, and counties pledging to reduce carbon emissions
  • Director Derrick Brown and actress Shervelle Bergholz share the story behind the two shows honoring poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar at TAG - The Actors Group
Tags
The Conversation technologyhomelesshousingenvironmentart
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes