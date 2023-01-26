New Honolulu shows celebrate poet Paul Laurence Dunbar

TAG - The Actors' Group in Honolulu has two theater productions this month in celebration of and about poet Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Derrick Brown remembers learning about Dunbar from his parents. He knew there were some 60 high schools across the country named after the poet and writer, but he really didn't appreciate the depth of his work until he got involved in directing last year's TAG show about Dunbar.

Brown immersed himself in Dunbar's work and resolved to read all of his poetry and short stories. Brown, along with longtime TAG member Frankie Enos, just debuted the first of two productions this weekend. The first is “The Poet and His Song” and the second is a musical revue of jazz and blues from Dunbar's time.

The Conversation sat down with Brown and actress Shervelle Bergholz, who is involved with both shows.

Click here to find the latest showtimes for the TAG theater, located at Honolulu’s Dole Cannery.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 26, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.