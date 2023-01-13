The Conversation: U.S. Energy Dept. praises Hawaiʻi leadership; Octopus farm to change name
- U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk asks Hawaiʻi to lead the way on the clean energy revolution | Full Story
- Court-appointed conservator Robbie Alm discusses the decade of preparation that went into the late Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's final resting place | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn says historic trees are dying along Hilo's famous Banyan Tree Drive | Full Story
- Kanaloa Octopus Farm manager Dan Jackson on why the facility is changing its name | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa associate professor Sai Bhatawadekar shares what she's looking forward to during the Bollywood and South Asian Film Festival | Full Story