The Conversation

Calling all fans of South Asian cinema! Film festival underway at Honolulu Museum of Art

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published January 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM HST
Sai-Bhatawadekar_Maya_HoMA.jpg
Honolulu Museum of Art
/
Sai Bhatawadekar and her team of performers at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

The Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art kicked off the new year with its annual Bollywood and South Asia Film Festival. The lineup includes Mira Nair's groundbreaking 1991 classic "Mississippi Masala," recently restored in 4K, showing on the big screen.

The Conversation sat down with University of Hawaiʻi associate professor Sai Bhatawadekar to talk about the joy of sharing culture through movies, music and dance. The Mumbai native is a collaborating force for the film festival.

Bhatawadekar and her team of performers will close the festival in the final event Māyā on Jan. 21.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
