The Conversation: Ag Dept awards millions in micro-grants; Big Island nonprofit empowers women in business, leadership
- Sharon Hurd, Hawaiʻi Agriculture Director, discusses $2.7 million awarded in micro-grants to backyard gardeners and small farmers, and the importance of agriculture | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore's Reality Check discusses Hawaiʻi shipping companies ignoring speed limits in sensitive whale zones in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon talks to Tia Roberts Hartsock, the director of the nation's first Office of Wellness and Resilience, about the office's focus and future plans | Full Story
- Ku'ikahia Mediation Center Executive Director Julie Mitchell and facilitator Sylva Dolena talk about how women negotiate the workplace and the professional skills needed to excel | Workshop registration here | Full Story