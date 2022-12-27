Donate
The Conversation: Day After Christmas Hana Hou Show

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian TsangStephanie Han
Published December 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM HST
  • Mixologist Joey Gottesman reflects on the legacy of Harry Yee, inventor of the Blue Hawaii cocktail, and shares tips on some easy-to-make holiday cocktails
  • Tama Hirose of Islander Sake Brewery, which opened just two days before the pandemic shutdown, reflects on his first two years in business | Full Story
  • Ashley Watts, owner of Local Iʻa, is committed to supporting local fishermen, sustainability and community building | Full Story
  • Derek Ching, founder of the snack company Hawaiʻi's Choice, continues the tastes of his family's Yick Lung brand with new li hing mui candies | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer of The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
