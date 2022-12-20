Local fishmonger doing her part to help Hawaiʻi become more food secure

About 85% of the food consumed on our islands is imported. Many are seeking to change that, but to consume local involves changing our palate and educating ourselves about the journey of our food.

Ashley Watts is hoping to contribute to that change. She’s the owner of the fishery, Local I’a. She calls herself a fishmonger, a term originating in the 13th century meaning someone who sells fish for food. The Conversation got the chance to speak to Watts about fish and owning a business committed to sustainability and community building.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.