The Conversation

The Conversation: Tourism marketing contract back to square one; Maunaloa eruption updates

Published November 29, 2022 at 2:26 PM HST
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow says officials are going back to the drawing board on a controversial multi-million dollar tourism market contract | Full Story
  • USGS geologist Katie Mulliken has the view from Maunaloa as the eruption continues
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton tackles whether or not development should be allowed in risky lava zones | Full Story
  • United Nations Assistant General Secretary Nikhil Seth and Chaminade University provost Lance Askildson discuss sustainability ahead of campus conference
  • Big Island resident and entrepreneur Paige Brattin brings kid-friendly eye patches to market
The Conversation tourismMaunaloahealthsustainability
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
