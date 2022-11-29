Colorful eye patches made by Hawaiʻi Island entrepreneur inspires resilience

Years ago, Paige Brattin recalled being stunned to learn her daughter was losing her eyesight and made a promise that if the family got through the crisis she would dedicate her efforts to helping others going through the same experience.

Brattin made good on that promise developing a kid-friendly product: eye patches made with love.

She credits her doctor and staff at the Eye Clinic for supporting her through a very traumatic time in her daughter's life. Her daughter is in 8th grade now and the family is living in Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island.

Brattin spoke with The Conversation last week about the company she founded, See Worthy Patches, and how grateful she is that her colorful patches are putting smiles on peoples faces. Her aim is to educate families about diagnosing eye disorders early.

Her daughter at the time attended Waiʻalae Elementary and the whole school wore patches in solidarity. She can't say enough about the support her family has received over the years from the community.

The patches are available on her website.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 29, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.