Chaminade University to host a U.N. sustainability conference

Nikhil Seth is a very busy man. The dust has barely settled on the United Nations climate talks in Egypt and already the U.N. Assistant General Secretary is back on the road.

Seth arrived in Hawaiʻi late Monday evening to co-host a conference with Chaminade University’s CIFAL Honolulu, the U.N.'s Pacific sustainability hub.

Representatives from the U.N.’s other learning hubs will meet over the course of this week to share progress on their sustainability goals.

The Conversation had the chance to speak with Assistant General Secretary Seth and Chaminade University provost Dr. Lance Askildson ahead of the conference this morning about how the definition of “sustainability” has changed.

Askildson says that this meeting is really about addressing the 17 sustainable development goals that the United Nations 2030 chartered.

"The centers in attendance will be talking about the progress that they have made over the past year and then projecting new programs and initiatives that will help them address these areas of priority going forward," Askildson says.

The conference kicks off tonight at Chaminade University and the public is welcome to attend.

