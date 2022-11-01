Donate
The Conversation: Beware of fentanyl danger; Joe Akana runs for Congress

Published November 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM HST
fentanyl opioid pills
AP
/
U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)
  • DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Victor Vasquez helps educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl | Full Story
  • Republican Joe Akana is a veteran who spent 25 years in the intelligence community and is running for the U.S. Congressional District 2 seat | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Blaze Lovell reports on a snafu in a bill that is holding up grants to nonprofits across the state| Full Story
  • Artist Taiji Terasaki's work went in the direction of science and sustainability when politics pushed him into environmental activism | Hawaiʻi Food and Wine Festival |
  • Musician Raye Zaragoza has a unique voice that melds feminist themes and protest folk songs | Nov. 2 show |
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
