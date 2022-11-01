Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

DEA collects 3,600 pounds of unused medications in statewide takeback event

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM HST
This image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspected fentanyl pills seized at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles.
AP
This image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspected fentanyl pills seized at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration collected 3,600 pounds of unused medications at its drug takeback event across the state last weekend.

The DEA wants to get unneeded drugs out of homes to prevent them from getting into the hands of kids. They have a tagline: "One pill can kill."

Victor Vasquez, the DEA assistant special agent-in-charge, said agents are working with local, state and federal partners to identify dealers and supply chains.

"We appreciate everybody's partnership. Our locals, they are paramount in this fight because they know the streets. They know where the criminals hang out and as DEA, we need that support," he said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation OpioidsHealth Carepublic healthDrug Enforcement Administration
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories