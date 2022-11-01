DEA collects 3,600 pounds of unused medications in statewide takeback event

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration collected 3,600 pounds of unused medications at its drug takeback event across the state last weekend.

The DEA wants to get unneeded drugs out of homes to prevent them from getting into the hands of kids. They have a tagline: "One pill can kill."

Victor Vasquez, the DEA assistant special agent-in-charge, said agents are working with local, state and federal partners to identify dealers and supply chains.

"We appreciate everybody's partnership. Our locals, they are paramount in this fight because they know the streets. They know where the criminals hang out and as DEA, we need that support," he said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.