Residents can bring expired, unused medication to locations across the state on Saturday

Oct. 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Residents on Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and the Big Island can bring expired or unused medication to any drop-off location.

Unused or expired medicine should be properly disposed of when no longer needed for which it was prescribed for the following reasons:

Medicines may lose their effectiveness after the expiration date.

Improper use of prescription drugs can be as dangerous as illegal drug use.

Having unused or expired medicine in your home increases the risk of accidental poisoning. Homes where children or the elderly live are especially vulnerable to this danger.

People may mistake one type of medicine for another; or children may mistake medicine for candy.

The service is free, no questions asked. Labels do not need to be removed from pill bottles, and loose medication can be put in a disposable bag. All forms of medication will be accepted, not including syringes.

Vaping devices with batteries removed will be accepted.

This is the last take-back event this year. The event is organized by the Department of the Attorney General and Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division, in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Hawaiʻi Division.

The DEA collected 4,000 pounds of medication during its take-back event in April.

Medication can be dropped off at the following locations on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oʻahu

Honolulu Fire Department: Kailua Fire Station 18 -parking lot

Hawaiʻi State Capitol -Beretania St. drive-thru

Honolulu Police Department: Pearl City Police Station - parking lot

Kahala Mall -parking lot near corner of Kilauea and Waialae Ave.

Leilehua Golf Course - parking lot

Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi Police Department: Kona Police Station -inside lobby

Ka Waena Lapaʻau Medical Complex - upper parking lot at corner of Ponahawai and Komohana St.

Kauaʻi

Kauaʻi Police Department: Main Station - parking lot