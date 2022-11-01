Musician Raye Zaragoza shares inspiration behind feminist anthems, protest folk music

Ethnic diversity is something many of us are familiar with in our islands, and it's what makes musician Raye Zaragoza a unique voice in the music industry. She’s a Japanese-American, Mexican, Indigenous woman best known for her feminist anthems and protest folk songs in the vein of Joni Mitchell, Carol King and Joan Baez.

Ahead of her performance on Maui on Wednesday, The Conversation connected with Zaragoza to talk about her music and empowering young women.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.