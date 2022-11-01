Donate
Musician Raye Zaragoza shares inspiration behind feminist anthems, protest folk music

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM HST
Ethnic diversity is something many of us are familiar with in our islands, and it's what makes musician Raye Zaragoza a unique voice in the music industry. She’s a Japanese-American, Mexican, Indigenous woman best known for her feminist anthems and protest folk songs in the vein of Joni Mitchell, Carol King and Joan Baez.

Ahead of her performance on Maui on Wednesday, The Conversation connected with Zaragoza to talk about her music and empowering young women.    

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
