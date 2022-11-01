Artist Taiji Terasaki is reaching new heights with environmental activism

Simply put — this next story is a feast. To say that artist Taiji Terasaki has a lot on his plate is an understatement. His East Honolulu studio is bustling.

The 17-year Hawaiʻi resident didn’t start out wanting to be an environmental activist. But his artwork took a sharp turn from culture in the direction of science and sustainability some years ago as politics made him reassess what was important.

Terasaki studied sculpture and ceramics, but today his work goes much beyond. He took the jump into augmented reality and the visual immersive experience. His “mist work” is a must-see. There is a wow factor you just have to experience to appreciate.

He gets his “mad scientist” innovative ideas from his late father — and his artistic bent from his mother, who at 93 still has a steady hand creating floral watercolor studies.

In Terasaki’s world, it’s all about interconnectivity. He is featured in an inaugural event for the Hawaiʻi Food and Wine Festival this weekend showcasing The Art of Food and Wine. He is using living things from his aquaponics garden and his skills with a kiln to create pieces of a masterpiece to be featured at the Halekulani dinner — the already sold-out festival finale.

Terasaki just opened an exhibit at the Port of Los Angeles highlighting coral conservation. It juxtaposes delicate origami techniques with metal shipping containers.

Come February, Terasaki has a show set to open in Tokyo after being chosen by the Nature Conservancy as its first artist-in-residence for Palmyra Island. A story of a paradise — lost and found.

And as if that wasn't enough on his plate, Terasaki is working on a mural project in LA set to open next year. Its theme: Recipes to Nourish Community.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.