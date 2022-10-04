The Conversation: Waipiʻo Valley access debated; Illegal fireworks seized at Honolulu port
- Sheri Salmon, a member of the citizen group Malama I ke Kai o Waipi'o (MaKa), and Kū Kahakalau, a taro farmer and educator with Protect Waipi'o Valley share their perspective on conservation and public access to Waipi'o Valley
- Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel talks about a successful strike force operation that netted some $2.7 million worth of illegal fireworks | Full Story
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon breaks down Kauai's charter amendment ballot questions | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair examines Honolulu's proposed charter amendment that would give voters an opportunity to weigh in on the Honolulu Planning Commission | Full Story
- Jennifer Barrett Fajardo supports marine conservationists and stewards through the Ocean Awareness Training program. After an eight-year hiatus, OAT will start virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 11 | Full Story