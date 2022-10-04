Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Program open to everyone teaches local marine conservation and stewardship

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 4, 2022 at 2:12 PM HST
OAT.jpeg
C. Santana
/
Ocean Awareness Training/Facebook
A snorkel survey field activity for participants of an OAT class in 2014.

It’s called Ocean Awareness Training, or OAT. Graduates are called Oaties. The program started on Maui in 2006 and then moved to Oʻahu. The Conversation's Catherine Cruz signed up after deciding to take up long-distance ocean swimming. Cruz figured it was a good idea to learn more about the marine environment. That’s where she first met Jennifer Barrett Fajardo, who is about to launch a new program next week.

The next Ocean Awareness Training program starts Oct. 11. Click here for more information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 4, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation marine biologyconservation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories