Program open to everyone teaches local marine conservation and stewardship

It’s called Ocean Awareness Training, or OAT. Graduates are called Oaties. The program started on Maui in 2006 and then moved to Oʻahu. The Conversation's Catherine Cruz signed up after deciding to take up long-distance ocean swimming. Cruz figured it was a good idea to learn more about the marine environment. That’s where she first met Jennifer Barrett Fajardo, who is about to launch a new program next week.

The next Ocean Awareness Training program starts Oct. 11. Click here for more information.

