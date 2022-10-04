Estimated $2.7M worth of illegal fireworks found in Honolulu shipment, Coast Guard says

An estimated $2.7 million worth of illegal fireworks were found in a shipment at the Port of Honolulu and sent back to the continent to be destroyed, the U.S. Coast Guard recently announced.

The seizure, which netted more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks, happened in the spring but was kept under wraps. Enforcement agents are investigating the shipment.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel with the Safety and Prevention Office of the Coast Guard 14th District explained more about the operation.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 4, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.