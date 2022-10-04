Donate
Estimated $2.7M worth of illegal fireworks found in Honolulu shipment, Coast Guard says

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM HST
Coast Guard port of honolulu illegal fireworks
U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaiʻi
/
Digital
A shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks with an estimated street value of $2.7 million at the Port of Honolulu.

An estimated $2.7 million worth of illegal fireworks were found in a shipment at the Port of Honolulu and sent back to the continent to be destroyed, the U.S. Coast Guard recently announced.

The seizure, which netted more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks, happened in the spring but was kept under wraps. Enforcement agents are investigating the shipment.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel with the Safety and Prevention Office of the Coast Guard 14th District explained more about the operation.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 4, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Militaryu.s. coast guardhonolulu harbor
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
