The Conversation

The Conversation: Learning from Hawaiʻi's young people

Published September 30, 2022 at 12:59 PM HST
  • Dyson Chee, UH Mānoa student and the head of the Hawaiʻi Youth Climate Coalition speaks about the power of the student perspective on climate change| Full Story
  • HPR intern Emily Tom interviews UH college students about how sleep patterns affect health and well-being in Hawaiʻi, the most sleep-deprived state in the U.S.| Full Story
  • During the pandemic, 9-year-old artist Milo Rizal Maharlika was challenged to do one drawing a day. Milo made hundreds of art portraits and made them available as non-fungible tokens or NFTs| Full Story
  • The first student from Hawaiʻi to win the 2021 National History Day Competition Keilani Tinkham, looks at Obon dance through the personal lens of family| Full Story
The Conversation EducationSleep Weekart
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute.
Emily Tom
Emily Tom primarily works with HPR's The Conversation.
