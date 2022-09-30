The Conversation: Learning from Hawaiʻi's young people
- Dyson Chee, UH Mānoa student and the head of the Hawaiʻi Youth Climate Coalition speaks about the power of the student perspective on climate change| Full Story
- HPR intern Emily Tom interviews UH college students about how sleep patterns affect health and well-being in Hawaiʻi, the most sleep-deprived state in the U.S.| Full Story
- During the pandemic, 9-year-old artist Milo Rizal Maharlika was challenged to do one drawing a day. Milo made hundreds of art portraits and made them available as non-fungible tokens or NFTs| Full Story
- The first student from Hawaiʻi to win the 2021 National History Day Competition Keilani Tinkham, looks at Obon dance through the personal lens of family| Full Story