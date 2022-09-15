Local students have ideas on climate change policy, but are they being heard?

When it comes to climate change policy, some of the fiercest advocates for the environment have been students. But with limited resources of their own, what can young people accomplish in the fight against climate change?

The Conversation spoke with Dyson Chee, a senior at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and the head of the Hawaiʻi Youth Climate Coalition, about the power of the student perspective.

Chee will be part of a panel discussion by the Hawaii Environmental Change Agents at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 15, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.