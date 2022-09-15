The Conversation: HPR's José Fajardo talks ALS; Comedian Augie T returns to the stage
- HPR President and General Manager Jose Fajardo shares an update on his condition and discusses current ALS research | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi Foundation President Tim Dolan talks about his organization's record-setting fundraising year | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore spotlights a story about parking in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Dylan Chee, a senior at UH Mānoa and the head of the Hawaii Youth Climate Coalition, shares his thoughts on the role of student voices in creating climate change policy | Full Story
- Comedian and Honolulu Councilmember Augie T (Augie Tulba) discusses balancing serving the people and making them laugh | Full Story