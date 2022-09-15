Donate
The Conversation

Local comedian and Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba on living in both worlds

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM HST
Augie Tulba
Courtesy Augie Tulba
/

Local comedian Augie Tulba, better known to many of us as Augie T, gave what was marketed as his “last stand,” his final big show on March 2, 2019, at the Blaisdell Arena. At the time, it was widely assumed by many that the 30-year comedy veteran had retired from comedy.

Later that year, he announced he was running for the Honolulu City Council and in 2020 was elected to represent District 9. But just three years after his last stand, Augie T is returning to the stage for a series of shows entitled, "Laugh With Aloha."

So what brought him out of retirement? And how does being in elected office impact his comedy? The Conversation spoke with Tulba about why laughter is the best medicine these days.

Augie T will be performing at Kahilu Theatre on Hawaiʻi Island on Friday and the Hawaiʻi Theatre in Honolulu on Saturday, Sept. 17.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 15, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
