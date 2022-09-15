Donate
The Conversation

HPR President José Fajardo on living with ALS, new drug under FDA consideration

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 15, 2022 at 3:35 PM HST
jose fajardo on the conversation sept 15 2022
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
HPR President and General Manager José Fajardo on The Conversation on Sept. 15, 2022.

In two weeks, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration will vote on an Amylyx drug called AMX0035 to treat ALS, the degenerative nerve condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. It comes after a decision reversal by an FDA committee last week.

Approved in Canada earlier this year, the drug raised the hopes of families and friends of those living with the disease, for which there is no cure. HPR President and General Manager José Fajardo joined The Conversation to share his perspective.

There is also a Walk to Defeat ALS at Kapiʻolani Park in Honolulu on Saturday, Sept. 17. Hawai‘i Public Radio is walking in honor of Fajardo, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. Read or listen to his story.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 15, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
