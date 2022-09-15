HPR President José Fajardo on living with ALS, new drug under FDA consideration

In two weeks, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration will vote on an Amylyx drug called AMX0035 to treat ALS, the degenerative nerve condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. It comes after a decision reversal by an FDA committee last week.

Approved in Canada earlier this year, the drug raised the hopes of families and friends of those living with the disease, for which there is no cure. HPR President and General Manager José Fajardo joined The Conversation to share his perspective.

There is also a Walk to Defeat ALS at Kapiʻolani Park in Honolulu on Saturday, Sept. 17. Hawai‘i Public Radio is walking in honor of Fajardo, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. Read or listen to his story.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 15, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.