Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

University of Hawaiʻi shares how it will invest a record $165M in donations

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM HST
Manoa-lowercampus_manoa.jpg
University of Hawai'i
/
University of Hawai'i

The University of Hawaiʻi Foundation just announced a record $165 million in donations over the last year — at a time when Hawaiʻi has struggled through an economic and health crisis. The generosity of those in our community stands to make an impactful change as we steer full speed ahead. The Conversation talked to UH Foundation head Tim Dolan about the good this money can do.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 15, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation University of Hawai‘iEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories