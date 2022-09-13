University of Hawaiʻi raises $165M in 1 year

The University of Hawaiʻi announced Monday it raised $165 million in contributions to support students, programs and research in the past fiscal year.

Over 18,000 donors gave to the UH Foundation, surpassing the previous year’s contributions by more than $64 million — a 65% increase.

Among the more significant donations include a $50 million gift from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

Money raised will go toward ocean health and climate resilience research at UH Mānoa, workforce development programs, and agriculture.

Nearly $35 million will be dedicated to student scholarships and academic support.

“These results are a strong endorsement of UH’s strategy and effectiveness as we focus on increasing access and graduation rates, diversifying Hawaiʻi’s economy and preparing a new workforce as our faculty, students and alumni tackle the grand challenges of sustainability, energy, climate resilience, conservation and community health,” said UH President David Lassner, in a statement.