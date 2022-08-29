The Conversation: Living with polio; Long-term concerns around Red Hill water contamination
- Former Honolulu councilmember and polio survivor Leigh Wai Doo on the impact of the life-long disease as the polio virus rebounds in the US
- Task & Purpose reporter Haley Britzky covers concerns among military families about the long-term health consequences of contaminated water
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore on the shifting attitudes towards local resorts importing exotic animals | Full Story
- Stuntman Nito Larioza talks about the most harrowing stunts of his decades-long career