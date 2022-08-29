Task and Purpose reporter shares latest on Red Hill

This month, the online news service Task and Purpose highlighted the military’s conservation efforts to protect our drinking water as well as the ongoing fears Hawaiʻi military families have about drinking fuel-contaminated water. It showcased a story from the Star-Advertiser about the Navy divers who headed right into the pollution to help clear it from our water distribution system.

Reporter Haley Britzsky has covered Red Hill for Task and Purpose, as well as other issues impacting the military and veterans. She's in town this week and spoke with The Conversation about what she's learned.

