The Conversation

Task and Purpose reporter shares latest on Red Hill

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM HST
This month, the online news service Task and Purpose highlighted the military’s conservation efforts to protect our drinking water as well as the ongoing fears Hawaiʻi military families have about drinking fuel-contaminated water. It showcased a story from the Star-Advertiser about the Navy divers who headed right into the pollution to help clear it from our water distribution system.

Reporter Haley Britzsky has covered Red Hill for Task and Purpose, as well as other issues impacting the military and veterans. She's in town this week and spoke with The Conversation about what she's learned.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 29, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation MilitaryJournalismNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
