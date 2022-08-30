Veteran stunt performer from Oʻahu talks 20 years of fights, fires and crashes

Talent from Hawaiʻi in the film and television industry isn’t limited to The Rock and Jason Momoa and others you see on camera. There are multitudes working behind the scenes, and in stunts, like Nito Larioza. The 5-foot-7 veteran stuntman grew up in Wahiawa and got his start in entertainment in the '90s as a member of the local boy band “Bad Boys Club,” which later rebranded as “New Generation.”

After moving to Los Angeles to pursue a music career, he found his way into the stunt business. Larioza is back on Oʻahu for work and took some time to talk story with The Conversation about his 20-year career as a stunt performer.

Larioza says even though he’s in his 50s, he’s still performing stunts — but he’s also spending time producing films. He has two documentaries about the stunt industry that will be released in the near future.

Larioza is holding a stunt workshop on Oʻahu from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 near the Costco in Iwilei. Please email nancybernal@aol.com to request info and register.

