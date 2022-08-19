The Conversation: Revisiting some of our favorite local authors
- Cedric Yamanaka tells us about his short story collection "Made in Hawaii" | Full Story
- Sasha Issenberg chronicles the history of same-sex marriage in the United States in her book, "The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage"| Full Story
- Bianca Isaki and Jonathan Scheuer detail the battle for water rights on Maui in "Water and Power in West Maui" | Full Story
- Lavinia Currier shares her children's book "No More Plastic in the Ocean," which tells the tale of an octopus who is fed up with living with rubbish | Full Story