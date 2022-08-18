The Conversation: Hawaiʻi GOP Chair talks election strategy; Japanese visitors to Big Island increase
- Hawaiʻi Republican Party Chair Lynn Finnegan looks back on the primary election and shares an update on the state of her party | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kirsten Downey discusses the higher than usual Republican voter turnout for the recent primary election in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Ross Birch, the Island of Hawaiʻi Visitors Bureau head, discusses the pandemic slump and recovery on the Big Island | Full Story
- Contributing Editor Neal Milner dives deeper into a recent study about the power of the neighborhood you grew up in affecting economic opportunities | Full Story
- HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi shares how Hawaiʻi's paddlers faired at the recent world championships of outrigger canoe racing in London | Full Story