Head of the Hawaiʻi Republican Party reviews 2022 election
This year's primary election positioned former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona as the Republican candidate for governor and Seaula Tupai Jr. for lieutenant governor. The election drew a large percentage of voters who pulled Republican tickets, almost as large as in 2002 when Linda Lingle was elected as Hawai‘i’s second-ever Republican governor.
Lynn Finnegan, head of the Hawaiʻi Republican Party, sat down with The Conversation to discuss the election results — and the road ahead to the general election in November. She served as minority leader for 8 years as a representative in the state House.
This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 17, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.