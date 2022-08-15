Donate
More than 1 in 5 voted Republican in the primary election

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM HST
Election 2022 Hawaii duke aiona governor candidate
Audrey McAvoy/AP
Former Lt. Gov. James R. "Duke" Aiona waves at passing cars while campaigning in Kailua, Hawaiʻi on Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

The Hawaiʻi Republican Party reports that GOP turnout for this primary gained traction this year.

In a news release, Hawaiʻi Republican Party Chair Lynn Finnegan said Republicans won over 20% of the total vote. Finnegan said this is the highest percentage of total votes since Republican candidate Linda Lingle was elected. Finnegan said it’s an uphill battle for GOP candidates in the Democratic-dominated state.

Sixty-nine of more than 100 Republican candidates will move forward to the general election.

ballot election drop box 2022 primary honolulu hale
Local News
2022 Hawaiʻi Primary Results: Governor, LG, and US Congress
HPR News Staff

Republican gubernatorial nominee James "Duke" Aiona took about 48% of Saturday’s vote, while his closest Republican rival, BJ Penn, came in with 22%. Lieutenant governor nominee Seaula “Junior” Tupai, also took a commanding victory with 42% of Republican votes. The pair will face democratic nominees current Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Sylvia Luke.

Republican nominees also include Bob McDermott for U.S. Senate, and Conrad Kress and Joe Akana for U.S. House.

