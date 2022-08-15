More than 1 in 5 voted Republican in the primary election

The Hawaiʻi Republican Party reports that GOP turnout for this primary gained traction this year.

In a news release, Hawaiʻi Republican Party Chair Lynn Finnegan said Republicans won over 20% of the total vote. Finnegan said this is the highest percentage of total votes since Republican candidate Linda Lingle was elected. Finnegan said it’s an uphill battle for GOP candidates in the Democratic-dominated state.

Sixty-nine of more than 100 Republican candidates will move forward to the general election.

Republican gubernatorial nominee James "Duke" Aiona took about 48% of Saturday’s vote, while his closest Republican rival, BJ Penn, came in with 22%. Lieutenant governor nominee Seaula “Junior” Tupai, also took a commanding victory with 42% of Republican votes. The pair will face democratic nominees current Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Sylvia Luke.

Republican nominees also include Bob McDermott for U.S. Senate, and Conrad Kress and Joe Akana for U.S. House.