How does your neighborhood affect future economic opportunities?
Pride in our hometown and neighborhood is something that many Hawaiʻi residents take seriously. But just how impactful are they in our lives? A study was recently published about the power of neighborhoods you grew up in affecting economic opportunities. Contributing editor Neal Milner joined us for our bi-weekly segment The Long View to talk about it.
This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 17, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.