The Conversation

How does your neighborhood affect future economic opportunities?

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 17, 2022 at 4:56 PM HST
Waikiki_Flickr_EdmundGarman.jpg
Edmund Garman
/
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Pride in our hometown and neighborhood is something that many Hawaiʻi residents take seriously. But just how impactful are they in our lives? A study was recently published about the power of neighborhoods you grew up in affecting economic opportunities. Contributing editor Neal Milner joined us for our bi-weekly segment The Long View to talk about it.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 17, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
