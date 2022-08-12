Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Information for last-minute voters; More support in wastewater treatment

Published August 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM HST
Noe Tanigawa
/
HPR
FILE - A ballot in the 2020 general election.
  • Chief Election Officer Scott Nago prepares for the primary election and predicts when we will hear the results. Find more information about the 2022 election here
  • Maria Steadmon of the Association of Public Health Laboratories describes efforts to process wastewater locally and combat disease
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio tells us about affordable housing for seniors | Full Story
  • Extension Agent Jason Uyeda helps bring garlic production to the islands with upcoming production workshops
  • Local comedian Kermet Apio looks forward to his performance at Blue Note Waikiki on Monday, Aug. 15

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
