The Conversation: Information for last-minute voters; More support in wastewater treatment
- Chief Election Officer Scott Nago prepares for the primary election and predicts when we will hear the results. Find more information about the 2022 election here
- Maria Steadmon of the Association of Public Health Laboratories describes efforts to process wastewater locally and combat disease
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio tells us about affordable housing for seniors | Full Story
- Extension Agent Jason Uyeda helps bring garlic production to the islands with upcoming production workshops
- Local comedian Kermet Apio looks forward to his performance at Blue Note Waikiki on Monday, Aug. 15