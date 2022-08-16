Upcoming workshops for local farmers interested in growing garlic

Agricultural researcher Jensen Uyeda is a proponent of growing garlic in the islands. He’s gathering data from test plots in Waialua, Kula and Waimea to help bring this crop to the local market.

This month, he and co-principal investigator Kylie Tavares are holding workshops with interested commercial growers. They’ll cover the basics of garlic production, share data from field trials and talk about value-added products. The Conversation sat down with Uyeda last year to find out how to successfully produce the savory, pungent cloves.

Uyeda and Tavares are holding garlic production workshops for commercial growers on Aug. 23 in Hilo and on Aug. 25 in Kona on Hawaiʻi Island.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 12, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.