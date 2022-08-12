Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Local health officials increasing wastewater surveillance to detect COVID-19

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM HST
Virus Outbreak Surveillance wastewater covid 19
Patrick Orsagos/AP
/
AP
FILE - Emily Lu, a student in the environment science graduate program at Ohio State, tries to extract ribonucleic acid (RNA) from wastewater samples to test for fragments of the coronavirus, March 23, 2022 at a school lab in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

The state Department of Health expects to get two additional staffers to work on COVID-19 wastewater studies starting next week. But don’t expect to see data online until the following month.

The Conversation talked to Maria Steadmon, a fellow with the Association of Public Health Laboratories who is working with the department. She came on board in March and is helping to stand up the program that will process wastewater samples locally instead of sending them to the mainland, which adds to the delay of data.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 12, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation coronavirusScienceDepartment of Health
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Content