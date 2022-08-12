Local health officials increasing wastewater surveillance to detect COVID-19

The state Department of Health expects to get two additional staffers to work on COVID-19 wastewater studies starting next week. But don’t expect to see data online until the following month.

The Conversation talked to Maria Steadmon, a fellow with the Association of Public Health Laboratories who is working with the department. She came on board in March and is helping to stand up the program that will process wastewater samples locally instead of sending them to the mainland, which adds to the delay of data.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 12, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.