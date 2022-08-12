Comedian Kermet Apio shares his thoughts on decades of being in the funny business

When you hear the name Kermet Apio, you probably think of someone who would either never get up in front of an audience — or someone who was destined to be a comedian. Well, Apio is a real person and luckily for the Honolulu-born and raised comic, people think he’s really funny.

After graduating from ʻIolani School in the 1980s, he attended college in Seattle. In 1989, he did his first open mic at the Comedy Underground. A year later, he quit his job in health care and took the leap to performing full time. He hasn’t looked back since. The Conversation sat down with him ahead of his show at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikīkī on Monday, Aug. 15.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 12, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.