The Conversation: New leaders in Maui Department of Agriculture; Community group leads tourism management at Hāʻena State Park

Published July 20, 2022 at 2:01 PM HST
Napali na pali coast state wilderness park kalalau kauai
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
/
Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park
  • Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino and Maui Department of Agriculture's new Director Kali Arce prepare for the future of Hawaiʻi agriculture
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton explains proposals to give electric discounts to high-tech farmers | Full Story
  • Kauaʻi author and filmmaker John Wehrheim describes the efforts of the community-led organization Hui Makaʻāinana o Makana to maintain Hāʻena
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi gives us a closer look at the meaning of Sovereignty Restoration Day | Full Story
  • Neal Milner discusses amusement parks and their place in history on The Long View

The Conversation agricultureenvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
