The Conversation: New leaders in Maui Department of Agriculture; Community group leads tourism management at Hāʻena State Park
- Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino and Maui Department of Agriculture's new Director Kali Arce prepare for the future of Hawaiʻi agriculture
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton explains proposals to give electric discounts to high-tech farmers | Full Story
- Kauaʻi author and filmmaker John Wehrheim describes the efforts of the community-led organization Hui Makaʻāinana o Makana to maintain Hāʻena
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi gives us a closer look at the meaning of Sovereignty Restoration Day | Full Story
- Neal Milner discusses amusement parks and their place in history on The Long View