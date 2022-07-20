Donate
The Conversation

Kauaʻi resident and photographer John Wehrheim talks Hāʻena State Park, Taylor Camp history

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 20, 2022 at 6:02 PM HST
john wehrheim.jpeg
Courtesy John Wehrheim
/
"The Church, 1976" at Taylor Camp on Kauaʻi.

The Hawaiʻi State Parks Division says a new management model at Hāʻena State Park on Kauaʻi is an example of what's gone right in recent years — thanks to the efforts of community group Hui Makaʻāinana o Makana. That was validated in a recent conversation with Kauaʻi resident John Wehrheim.

The Conversation last talked to Wehrheim about his film and book "Taylor Camp," which documented a page in the history of the area before it became a state park. He just wrote an article about the new management model at Hāʻena. He is also the force behind a photography exhibit about Taylor Camp, which was condemned to create a public park.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
